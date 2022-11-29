A woman was forced to the ground and robbed by men wearing balaclavas near an alleyway in Kettering.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the terrifying incident between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday (November 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was near the alleyway between Gloucester Close and Arthurs Way when she was approached by three males who forced her to the floor and stole her phone.

Police are investigating

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man and released descriptions of two of the offenders.

A police spokesman said: “One was a white man in his early to mid-30s, about 5ft 8in with blond hair. He was wearing a black balaclava and a silver puffer jacket. The second man was about 5ft 10in and wearing a balaclava and dark coloured clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers would also like to trace two Good Samaritans who came to the woman’s assistance shortly after the incident and made sure she returned home safely...please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”