Kettering robber demanded cash before stabbing victim, police reveal
A robber demanded cash from a man before stabbing him as he walked along a Kettering path.
Police taped off the cut-through, which links London Road and Windmill Avenue, after the shocking incident at about midday yesterday (Tuesday).
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Today (Wednesday) police have appealed for witnesses and revealed more details about the incident.
They said the victim was walking along the path, which runs behind Tresham College, when he was approached by an unknown man who demanded money.
The man then inflicted a small stab wound to the victim’s abdomen.
A police spokesman said: “Following the incident, the suspect ran off in the direction of Windmill Avenue.
"He is described as a white man wearing dark clothing.
“Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident, including potential witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV, dash-cam or smart doorbell footage. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”