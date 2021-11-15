Kettering rapist jailed for 16 years

Lynch has been jailed for 16 years.

A Kettering man who carried out a reign of sex abuse against teenage girls has been jailed for 16 years.

Christopher Lynch, 38, was convicted following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in September during which his victims were forced to give evidence.

Lynch, formerly of St Stephen's Road, was found guilty of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was also found guilty of two charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one of facilitating and commissioning a child sex offence.

Today Judge Rebecca Crane jailed him for 16 years, with a further eight-year extended licence.

She said he is a "dangerous and predatory male" and told him that he would have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.

Upon release from prison, Lynch will spend the remainder of his sentence on licence and will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, prohibiting him from having any unsupervised contact of any kind with any female under the age of 18, or undertaking or seeking to undertake any paid or voluntary position, role, appointment or office which would or is likely to cause him to have any unsupervised contact with any female person under the age of 18.

He will also be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Following today’s sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Mannion, from the force’s Child Protection Team, said: "He sexually abused them (the victims) and then tried to cover his tracks and deny what he had done to all that knew him when the police investigation commenced.

“He continued to lie in court as he took the stand to try to convince the jury he was innocent. By doing this he subjected the victims to further trauma, making them give evidence and re-live what he had done to them years earlier.

“I want to again pay tribute to the many brave victims and witnesses involved in this case, who have never wavered in their support to see justice served and protect others.

“Their bravery has ensured Christopher Lynch will now spend many years in prison where he cannot hurt others in this way again. I hope this can be the conclusion they so deserve to what must have been a living nightmare for them, and that they can now move forward with their lives.