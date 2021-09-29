Kettering rapist carried out reign of abuse against girls

Christopher Lynch

A 38-year-old man who sexually abused teenage girls is facing jail after a jury convicted him on 11 counts of sexual abuse.

Northampton Crown Court was told that Christopher Lynch carried out a reign of abuse, including rape and sexual assault, against a number of girls.

The abuse by Lynch, previously of St Stephen's Road in Kettering, only came to light after the victims mentioned what had happened to either family members, friends, or professionals – in some cases months or years later - who then contacted Northamptonshire Police. The complaints were all independent, and none of the victims knew each other.

After a ten-day trial, Lynch was today (Wednesday, September 29) found guilty of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was also found guilty of two charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one of facilitating and commissioning a child sex offence. He was found not guilty of one sexual assault.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Laura Mannion, from Northamptonshire Police's child protection team, said: “I am pleased that Christopher Lynch has today been found guilty and that he will shortly be sentenced for the crimes he committed.

“This has been a lengthy and complex investigation, which wouldn’t have been possible without the bravery and determination of all the victims and witnesses to bring this man to justice. They never wavered in their support for the investigation, and each one faced their fear and gave evidence against him, as he made them endure a trial, trying to maintain his innocence with a web of lies.

“The victims and witnesses are collectively responsible for Christopher Lynch being brought to justice for his crimes, and in doing so, they have prevented him harming other people in this way. They should be forever proud of their actions. I hope today’s result allows them some sense of closure so they can begin to move on with their lives, ones that have undoubtedly been put on hold during this investigation.

“I also hope others reading this who have been in similar situations will be encouraged by this to come forward and report crimes of this nature to the police. Northamptonshire Police will listen to you and support you.”