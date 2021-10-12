Kettering railway station evacuated as police deal with 'security alert'

The station is closed

Kettering's railway station has been evacuated tonight (Tuesday) with police dealing with a 'security alert'.

Details of the incident are not yet known with the station evacuated just before 6pm.

East Midlands Railway confirmed about an hour later than its trains had resumed running through the station but with massive delays for those travelling between Notttingham, Corby and London .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are dealing with an incident at Kettering train station.

"We are asking if the public could please avoid this location and we will provide a further update when further information is known."

An East Midlands Railway spokesman said: "We have to take security incidents very seriously and had to close the station whilst the police carried out checks.

"Trains have resumed running but our services will be disrupted for the rest of the evening on our London Intercity and London Connect routes."