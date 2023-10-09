Kettering police raids see four arrested after ammunition and firearm seized
and live on Freeview channel 276
A firearm and ammunition have been seized and four people arrested following police raids at two addresses in Kettering on Saturday, October 7.
The raids saw police carry out the searches at a property in Surrey Road and another in Richmond Avenue under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Four people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after two planned police raids were carried out in Kettering this morning, Saturday, October 7.
“At the Surrey Road property, a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm.
“In Richmond Avenue, a 59-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, and a 18-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal ammunition.”
All four have been released on police bail pending further investigations.