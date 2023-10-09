News you can trust since 1931
Kettering police raids see four arrested after ammunition and firearm seized

The warrants were executed on Saturday, October 7
By Alison Bagley
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST
A firearm and ammunition have been seized and four people arrested following police raids at two addresses in Kettering on Saturday, October 7.

The raids saw police carry out the searches at a property in Surrey Road and another in Richmond Avenue under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Four people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after two planned police raids were carried out in Kettering this morning, Saturday, October 7.

“At the Surrey Road property, a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an illegal firearm.

“In Richmond Avenue, a 59-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, and a 18-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal ammunition.”

All four have been released on police bail pending further investigations.