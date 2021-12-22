Kettering pensioner punched after asking teenagers to leave him alone

A Kettering pensioner asked a group of teenagers to leave him alone after they kept kicking his door - only for one to punch him.

The victim, 72, had his front door to the shops in St John's Road repeatedly kicked and asked them to leave his home alone after following them.

But as he turned to walk away, between 7.30pm and 8pm on December 11, one of the group punched him to the ear leaving him shaken and sore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: "The suspects are described as a group of boys and girls aged 14 to 15.

"The boy who assaulted the man is described as white, of slim build and average height, with black-framed glasses.