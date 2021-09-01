Kettering pensioner fined after crashing into learner driver car

File picture

A pensioner left a driving instructor and their student with whiplash after crashing into their vehicle at a set of traffic lights in Kettering.

Stephen Benarr was found guilty of driving without due care and attention by magistrates last month after the incident, which took place in 2019.

The 74-year-old was driving a Ford Mondeo and was behind a driving school Ford Fiesta in London Road at about 1.20pm on November 6.

But at the junction with St Mary's Road he failed to keep a sufficient distance to stop safely - crashing into the rear of the learner driver's vehicle when the student had braked for a red traffic light.

As a result of the collision both the student and driving instructor suffered slight whiplash injuries.

Their Ford Fiesta also suffered damage to its rear bumper.

Benarr, of Blandford Avenue in Kettering, denied the offence but was found guilty by magistrates in Northampton.