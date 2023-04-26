A Kettering paedophile who used hidden cameras to covertly film children has been put behind bars.

Antony Easton, 41, was arrested after a police investigation into child abuse images which had been uploaded to the internet in late 2019.

Officers traced these images to his home and after his arrest they went on to discover that Easton had also, in the past, used cameras to secretly film children.

Antony Easton

Easton, formerly of Northumberland Close, was subsequently charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children and three offences of voyeurism. He entered guilty pleas at Northampton Crown Court in December 2022 and earlier this month he was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison.

Detective Constable Caroline Knight, of Northamptonshire Police’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Unit, described Easton as a ‘dangerous sexual predator’.

She added: “After we were made aware of an upload of illegal images, we made checks that identified the IP address involved, which led to the arrest of Antony Easton.

“When we examined his electronic devices, it became clear he had also been involved in making what are known as first-generation images, which he had obtained by using hidden devices.”

Easton was placed on the sex offender register for eight years and was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.