Kettering paedophile implied his dead dad was to blame for child abuse files

Northampton Crown Court.

A Kettering paedophile suggested his late father was at fault for child abuse files found on a laptop - despite images being downloaded AFTER his death.

Anthony Chapman told officers a device with the images on was his father's after being arrested in 2018, and that he had never searched for them.

But the sickening files had been created over a near four-year period after his dad had died, even including one on the morning of his arrest.

Chapman, 60, was spared from prison by a judge at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (July 6) after admitting possessing indecent images of children.

The court heard police visited his home in Brooksdale Close on the Brambleside estate with a warrant on November 2, 2018, and went to his place of work when he wasn't in.

They seized an iPhone, laptop and external hard drive from him and the devices were examined by a forensic investigator.

In total 18 category A files (including three videos), 36 category B files (including three videos) and 225 category C files (including one video) were discovered. Category A files are the most depraved. All of the files had been deleted.

The files' creation dates ranged from January 2015 to 6.14am on the morning of his arrest.

But when he was interviewed Chapman implied the involvement of his late father, despite the files being created after his dad had died.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Dunne said: "He said the laptop was his father's laptop and rather suggested it was the fault of his father.

"His father had died in 2014."

Mr Dunne said Chapman accepted that he would occasionally visit websites and come across this sort of material but gave the impression it was "accidental rather than deliberate".

The paedophile denied a sexual interest in children, despite search terms indicating he had been looking for them and evidence of sickening chats on Kik messenger.

Mr Dunne said: "In the forensic report there was evidence of highly sexualised chats between Chapman and others on the internet, discussing the abuse of children."

Mitigating, Lynsey Knott said Chapman had made a positive impact in the community through charity work and had no previous convictions.

She said he served in the Navy and suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ms Knott said: "He expresses shame and disgust for what he stands before the courts for.

"His words to me are nobody can say they have felt shame and disgust until they have actually felt it like he has."

Chapman was sentenced to a 24-month community order and ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities.

Sentencing, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: "You have denied searching for indecent images or having a sexual interest in children.

"Neither of those assertions are credible."

Chapman will be on the register for sex offenders for five years and subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order, restricting his use of devices.