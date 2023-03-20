Kettering paedophile believed woman would let him abuse 'nine-year-old girl'

A man who discussed meeting what he thought was a nine-year-old girl for sexual activity was told he was 'very lucky' to be spared from prison.

Struan Taylor, formerly of Victoria Street in Kettering, believed he was speaking to the youngster's mum when he embarked on his sickening chat and thought she would let him abuse her child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he had no idea he was communicating with an undercover police officer when he suggested possible locations and sent 'disgusting' pictures.

Struan Taylor outside Leicester Crown Court

On Friday at Leicester Crown Court the 24-year-old was handed a suspended sentence and placed on the sex offender register.

Taylor, now of Sutherland Way in Livingston, Scotland, was arrested on January 25, 2022, after sending sexual images of himself and explaining in detail what he wanted to do to the 'child' when they met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He denied attempting to arrange or facilitate an act which would commission a child sex offence but was found guilty by a jury.

Taylor, who wore a blue suit in the dock, spent about two months in prison on remand before being released on bail ahead of his trial.

The court heard he had claimed he didn't get any sexual gratification - and that his pleasure was that the person he was talking to was able to live out their fantasies.

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Ebraham Mooncey said: "The jury said that what you were talking was palpable nonsense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What you were doing was living out sexual fantasies and your aim was to meet with a child."

Prosecutor Claire Fraser said there was a significant disparity in age and told the court that sentencing guidelines for the offence said it had a starting point of five years in prison with a range of between four and 10 years.

Defending, Stephen Garbett said no firm meeting was ever arranged and that the chat was always with the 'mother' and not the 'child'.

He said Taylor, who had no previous convictions, was 'horrified' by the messages he had sent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "He does accept that his behaviour was absolutely inappropriate and the language used was disgusting."

Mr Garbett added that Taylor was a 'very, very changed person' and urged Judge Mooncey to suspend any sentence he passed, acknowledging that it was a 'big ask'.

Mr Garbett said: "He is a person who made a pretty awful mistake."

His Honour Judge Mooncey told Taylor his behaviour was 'worrying' and reduced the sentence from four years in prison to three years because there was no real child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then further reduced it to two years because of his mitigation meaning it could be suspended. And he said that, because he had already had a taste of custody and because of the prospect of rehabilitation, that he was willing to suspend the two-year prison term for two years - telling Taylor he was very lucky to have avoided jail by the skin of his teeth.

He told him: "I hope the probation service can work with you and the court will never see you again."

Taylor was ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.