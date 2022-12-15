Kettering murder: Pictures from the scene after death of woman and two children

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A triple murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman and two children in Kettering today (Thursday).

Our reporters are at Petherton Court, Kettering, where police officers were called at 11.15am and the woman died at the scene from serious injuries.

Two children – believed to be a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl – also suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

These pictures show the scene this afternoon, which is also where police have held a press conference about the murder investigation.

1. Kettering triple murder The murder scene in Kettering Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Kettering triple murder An officer at the murder scene Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Kettering triple murder Officers at the murder scene Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Kettering triple murder Officers in Petherton Court, Kettering Photo: National World Photo Sales