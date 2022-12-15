News you can trust since 1931
Officers at the murder scene

Kettering murder: Pictures from the scene after death of woman and two children

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago

A triple murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman and two children in Kettering today (Thursday).

Our reporters are at Petherton Court, Kettering, where police officers were called at 11.15am and the woman died at the scene from serious injuries.

Two children – believed to be a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl – also suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

These pictures show the scene this afternoon, which is also where police have held a press conference about the murder investigation.

Kettering triple murder

The murder scene in Kettering

Kettering triple murder

An officer at the murder scene

Kettering triple murder

Officers at the murder scene

Kettering triple murder

Officers in Petherton Court, Kettering

