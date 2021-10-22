Kettering murder: man arrested on suspicion of killing Marta

Police at the scene on Tuesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Marta Chmielecka after her body was found in a Kettering house.

Officers forced entry to a home in Wood Street on Tuesday lunchtime (October 19) and discovered 31-year-old Marta dead.

It's believed she may have been killed on Friday night (October 15).

Marta Chmielecka

A 38-year-old man was also found inside the property with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Pete Long, said: “This man will shortly be coming into our custody so we can begin questioning him.

"In the meantime, we continue to work through all the evidence meticulously to build up a greater picture of Marta’s final movements.

"I am still appealing for anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward, as they may have information that could help us.

"Even if you think you saw nothing, if you were in the area between these times, please contact us.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Marta’s family and we remain determined to get her justice.”

Police are satisfied that this is a contained incident and that there is no wider risk to members of the public.

Extra foot patrols continue to take place in the local area to reassure the community.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the incident earlier this week.

Marcus Sharman, who has lived in Wood Street for 20 years, said: "You do not expect it to happen so close to your house."