Kettering murder investigation opened after woman's body found

Police at the scene

A murder investigation has been launched in Kettering after a woman's body was found inside a house today (Tuesday).

Police attended an address in Wood Street just after midday and, after forcing entry, found the 31-year-old's body inside.

A 38-year-old man who officers are treating as a suspect was also found inside the property with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said he has been taken to hospital and enquiries are progressing at a fast-pace to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Detective Inspector Pete Long said: “First of all I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this woman who are all going through an unimaginably difficult and distressing time.

"Specially trained officers have been sent to support them and we will do everything in our power to get them justice.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to please get in touch with us. If you heard a disturbance at the property or noticed anything suspicious in the area last night or this morning, no matter how small, please contact us.”

Extra foot patrols will be taking place in the local area to reassure the community.