Kettering murder accused appears in court
He was remanded in custody
The man accused of murdering Marta Chmielecka in Kettering appeared at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Friday).
Pawel Chmielecki has been charged over the death of 31-year-old Marta, who was discovered by detectives in a house in Wood Street on October 19.
The opening of an inquest into her death heard she died from a stab wound to the neck.
Chmielecki, 38, of Wood Street, has been held in custody since he was charged with murder and appeared in the dock in grey prison issue clothes this morning.
In a brief hearing Chmielecki was told he will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 25, 2022.
His Honour Judge David Herbert QC told him he would be remanded in custody until then.