Kettering man who police believe murdered Maddie died of knife wound to neck, inquest hears

A Kettering man who police believe murdered his girlfriend before taking his own life died of a knife wound to the neck, an inquest has heard.

Ben Green, 41, was found dead with the body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby at his Slate Drive home on August 27.

Detectives opened a major murder investigation and believe he fatally stabbed Maddie before turning the knife on himself.

Last week the opening of an inquest into 22-year-old Maddie's death heard she died from stab wounds to the chest.

This morning (Thursday) in a brief five-minute hearing at Northamptonshire Coroner's Court Mr Green's inquest was opened by assistant coroner Hassan Shah.

The inquest heard a report by forensic pathologist Dr Michael Biggs had recorded a provisional cause of death as an incised wound to the neck, pending toxicology and histology results. Police had previously revealed he died from self-inflicted knife wounds.

The hearing was then adjourned to January 13 next year, the same date of the next hearing into Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with their investigation into her murder at the detached new-build home off Warren Hill.

The talented marketing executive from Wimblington in Cambridgeshire was described as a "beautiful person both inside and out" in a heartbreaking family tribute.

A family statement said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable. She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming. Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Officers had placed a forensic tent around Mr Green's personalised BMW, found at the garage of his house.

The father-of-three was a marketing director at Alumasc Water Management Solutions in Burton Latimer and was also a trustee of cancer charity Team Mikayla.

Maddie had also worked in marketing at Alumasc for more than two years, where it's believed the pair met, before taking a job as a marketing executive at building suppliers Keyline Civils Specialist in Peterborough.