Kettering man who police believe murdered Maddie before taking own life is pictured as family release statement

A Kettering man who detectives suspect murdered Maddie Durdant-Hollamby at his home before taking his own life has been pictured.

The body of Ms Durdant-Hollamby, 22, was found alongside Ben Green's at the 41-year-old's home in Slate Drive off Warren Hill on Friday (August 27) after concern's for Maddie's welfare.

Police are treating Maddie's death as murder but are not looking for anyone in connection with the killing as their investigation into the tragic incident continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Green's body was found with Maddie's at his home.

Mr Green, father-of three, was officially named yesterday by police as the man whose body was found with Maddie's at the detached new-build home.

Police are yet to reveal the cause of death for either of the pair, who had been in a relationship.

Today (Tuesday) Mr Green's family released a statement through Northamptonshire Police.

They said: “There are no words to describe the extremely sad circumstance of this tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with Maddie’s family, loved ones and friends."

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers had placed a forensic tent around Mr Green's personalised BMW, found at the garage of his home on Friday lunchtime.

He was a marketing director at Alumasc Water Management Solutions in Burton Latimer and was also a trustee of cancer charity Team Mikayla.

Maddie had also worked in marketing at Alumasc for more than two years, before taking a job as a marketing executive at building suppliers Keyline Civils Specialist in Peterborough.

Maddie, from Wimblington in Cambridgeshire, was named by police on Saturday and her family released a tribute to the 'beautiful person'.

Police at the scene on Friday.

A family statement said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable. She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming. Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

A dozen red roses have been left against the railings in tribute as well as more than 20 bouquets of flowers and a candle in her memory.

Floral tributes have been left over the bank holiday weekend.

Yesterday (Monday) senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Nicole Main, said: “While we await a formal identification of Benjamin, we have taken the step of naming him today with the support of his family.

“We understand he and Maddie had been in a relationship, and are working to establish as much as is possible about the circumstances in which they died."

Both families are being supported by specially-trained officers.