Kettering man wanted by police in connection with assault allegations

Do you know where Luke is?
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:42 GMT
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Kettering man Luke Preston.

Preston, 23, is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of assault.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who knows where Preston is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

"Please quote incident number 23000481107 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”