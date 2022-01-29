Kettering man spared from prison over sex assault

A Kettering man has been spared from prison after being convicted of sexual assault.

Vinnie Bland was arrested after police were called following an incident in the town in July 2020.

The 25-year-old sexually touched his victim without her consent but denied the offence when he appeared before magistrates.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Last month he was found guilty after a trial and this week Bland, of Thorngate Street, appeared for sentencing.

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard that, at the time of the offence, he was subject to a suspended sentence after assaulting a woman in 2019.

He faced the prospect of a spell behind bars - but magistrates gave him a final chance and spared him from prison again.

Bland was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to take part in a rehabilitation programme for 38 days.

Magistrates said it was "not in the interests of justice" to activate his previous suspended sentence as he required rehabilitation.

Bland will have to register with police as a sex offender for seven years so officers can monitor him.