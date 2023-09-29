Kettering man remanded in custody after being charged with three counts of rape
He appeared at court this morning
By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Kettering man has been remanded in custody after being accused of rape.
Dylan Saunderson, of Stamford Road, has been charged with five offences after an incident involving a woman at a property in the town yesterday morning (Thursday).
The 19-year-old has been charged with three counts of rape, one of assault and one of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.
Saunderson appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on November 13.