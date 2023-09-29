Kettering man remanded in custody after being charged with three counts of rape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering man has been remanded in custody after being accused of rape.

Dylan Saunderson, of Stamford Road, has been charged with five offences after an incident involving a woman at a property in the town yesterday morning (Thursday).

The 19-year-old has been charged with three counts of rape, one of assault and one of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.

