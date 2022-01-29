Kettering man punched police officer in early hours attack

A Kettering man who assaulted two police officers in an early morning town centre attack has been given unpaid work.

William Martin, 21, was arrested after the incident in Dalkeith Place at about 2am on December 4 last year.

He pushed and punched a female police officer before swinging at another officer’s face.

Martin, of Ullswater Road, has now pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and one of resisting a police constable.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court he was sentenced to a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Our police officers do not come to work to be assaulted and it is never and should never be seen as ‘a part of the job’.

“Northamptonshire Police will always pursue action against those people who injure or attack any of our officers.”