Kettering man given community order for dirty protest in police cell

The Weekley Wood Justice Centre

Specialist contractors had to be called out to clean a police cell after a Kettering man's dirty protest.

Andrew Barrett, 54, was in custody at the Weekley Wood Justice Centre in Cherry Hall Road when he covered his cell in excrement on the evening of September 11.

He defecated a number of times and smeared it over the walls, door and sliding window of the cell door, before ruining a bible through similar means.

Because of the health hazard posed by his mess a specialist team had to clean the cell, police said.

Barrett, of Sussex Road in the town, had been given a conditional discharge by magistrates just three months before the incident for wasting police time.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court he admitted a charge of criminal damage.

He also admitted stealing a join of beef from Iceland in Newland Street on September 2 and burgling the staff kitchen at tattoo shop Bella Emporio on September 3, where he stole a mobile phone.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with treatment for drug dependency and rehabilitation activities.