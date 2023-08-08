Kettering man caught with almost 1,000 vile indecent images of children

A Kettering man will be sentenced next month after he was caught with almost 1,000 vile indecent images of children.

Steven Patterson, of Russell Street, appeared before Northampton Crown Court yesterday morning (Monday) where he pleaded guilty to four offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old admitted three charges of making indecent images of children – a legal term for actions such as downloading or viewing – between 2015 and 2020.

Northampton Crown Court

They related to 18 category A images, 42 category B images and 915 category C images which were found on a computer and hard drive. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.

Patterson also pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image, which was a video portraying a person’s sexual act with a dog.