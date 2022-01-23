Kettering man bit victim's nose

A Kettering man who bit his victim on the nose in a late-night attack has been told to pay him compensation.

Michael Hughes, 28, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident last year.

Hughes, of Rothwell Road, was at a house in Corby when he assaulted his victim at about 11pm on May 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Police said he bit a man's nose, causing the skin to break and leaving him bleeding, but that the incident left the victim with no lasting injuries.

This week at Northampton Magistrates' Court Hughes appeared for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offence on December 27.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

They also made a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim or visiting the address where the assault took place.