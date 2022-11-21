Kettering man arrested over fatal A43 crash between Corby and Stamford

A Kettering man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over last week’s fatal A43 crash.

Police were called to the busy road, between Bulwick and Blatherwycke, after an incident involving three vehicles at about 7.30am on November 17.

A blue Ford Transit van travelling southbound towards Corby when it collided with a silver DAF truck travelling in the opposite direction.

A man has been arrested over the incident

This caused the truck to veer into the southbound carriageway and collide with a white Ford courier van. The driver of the Ford courier van – a 32-year-old man – died at the scene.

Today a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 21-year-old man from Kettering was arrested over the crash and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident was the 38th road death in Northamptonshire this year.