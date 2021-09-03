Kettering man arrested after police dog Socks uncovers Class B drugs in car

A man has been arrested after a police dog uncovered a quantity of Class B drugs in a vehicle in a Northamptonshire village.

Police officers stopped a white Toyota Yaris at around 10.30pm on the A509 in Isham last night (September 2) in relation to information that the car was involved in the supply of drugs.

The car was promptly searched by PD Socks, who uncovered a quantity of Class B drugs.

