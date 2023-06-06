News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Kettering man appears in court after being charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance
By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST

A Kettering man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, police have said.

Karl Wayne Tulloch, of Russell Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 5) and was remanded into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 37-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, engaging in sexual communication with a child and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Police said the charges relate to an incident in which a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

Tulloch will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 25.