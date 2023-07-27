Kettering man, 37, pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child following incident in Irthlingborough

A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexual communication with a child after an incident in Irthlingborough.

On May 27 this year, Karl Wayne Tulloch, of Russell Street, Kettering sent sexual messages to a 13-year-old via Snapchat.

Tulloch appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (July 25) to plead guilty to the offence and was remanded into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at the same court on September 18.

Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Colin Gibb said: “I’d like to commend this young girl and her family for their support during our investigation.

"It was very brave of her to report this offence to us and I am glad that Tulloch has pleaded guilty.

“I’d also like to thank the witnesses we spoke to as part of the investigation as well.

