Three people are wanted by police after a Kettering supermarket worker was assaulted and suffered a head injury.

Officers have released CCTV images of the trio – two men and a woman – after the incident at the Lidl store in Mariners Way on Friday, May 5.

At about 9pm an employee spoke to three shoppers and asked them to leave due to previous issues.

Call police if you recognise those pictured

As the three left, an argument broke out which led a woman striking the store worker to the head, before a man also assaulted her. The victim required hospital treatment.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the people pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

