Kettering Lidl worker suffers head injury after assault as police launch CCTV appeal

Call police on 101 if you recognise the three people pictured

By Sam Wildman
Published 19th May 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:33 BST

Three people are wanted by police after a Kettering supermarket worker was assaulted and suffered a head injury.

Officers have released CCTV images of the trio – two men and a woman – after the incident at the Lidl store in Mariners Way on Friday, May 5.

At about 9pm an employee spoke to three shoppers and asked them to leave due to previous issues.

As the three left, an argument broke out which led a woman striking the store worker to the head, before a man also assaulted her. The victim required hospital treatment.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the people pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

