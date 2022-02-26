Kettering homes evacuated as bomb squad called to assess suspicious item

Homes in a Kettering street have been evacuated as a bomb squad assesses a suspicious item.

Police were called to a property in Elizabeth Road on the Grange estate at about 4pm today (Saturday) after a report that the item had been found.

A cordon is now in place with shelter being provided at a nearby church for those who have been evacuated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bomb disposal unit at the scene today.

Superintendent Sarah Johnson from Northamptonshire Police said: “I would like to thank the people whose homes fall within the cordon for their help and patience while we and colleagues respond to this incident.

"We are keen to get people safely back into their homes as soon as possible.

“I understand there will be some concern about what’s happening. However, I want to reassure people that we’re taking the necessary precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety while we work with partners to safely remove the device.”

After an initial assessment, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) were called to attend the scene.