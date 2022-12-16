Kettering General Hospital has paid tribute to a nurse who was killed yesterday (Thursday) as a triple murder investigation continues.

Anju Asok, 35, died at the scene from serious injuries in Petherton Court after police were called to a property at about 11.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her two children, six-year-old son Jeeva Saju and four year-old daughter Janvi Saju, also suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Police at the scene this morning

A 52-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident remains in police custody being questioned by detectives.

KGH chief executive Deborah Needham said: “Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B - one of our Orthopaedic wards.

“She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss.”

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and that there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths.

“Forensic post-mortem examinations will be taking place today and tomorrow, and our neighbourhood policing team continue to be on patrol in the Petherton Court area today to offer reassurance to local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst we continue to process the scene of these murders, residents will see an increased police presence and I am grateful for the support of the local community.

“We remain committed in seeking justice for Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, and although we are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths, I would still encourage anyone with any information to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been paid after the tragic incident, with flowers left at the scene this morning. A website for Malayees said Mrs Asok was from the state of Kerala in India.