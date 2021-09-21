Kettering drug dealer walks free from court after admitting his crimes

Northampton Crown Court. File picture.

A Kettering man caught dealing heroin from his flat has been placed on a curfew.

Adam Tuck from Puzzle Court, Carrington Street, Kettering, admitted four charges when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (September 17).

His home was raided by police officers on June 14 this year and, next to his bed, they found 12 wraps of heroin £310 and mobiles which included marketing texts telling people he had drugs available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. There were also texts from people asking for deferred payment.

Investigators estimated the 1.8g of heroin was worth £240.

Tuck appeared in court from HMP Peterborough where he has been on remand since his arrest on June 14.

He admitted possession of cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of heroin with intent to supply. The court also heard that Tuck had been handed a community order by a judge after being convicted of a theft offence in May 2017. He had failed to comply with the order and also pleaded guilty to that breach during his appearance on Friday.

In mitigation, the court heard that Tuck's dealing was to fund his own addiction which he had been working on overcoming in prison.

His Honour Judge David Herbert said: "You were aware of the general scale of the operation. It's a serious matter, and so serious that it qualifies for a custodial sentence."