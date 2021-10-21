Kettering detectives believe Marta may have been killed days before body was found

Police outside the house yesterday

A woman who was found dead in a Kettering house on Tuesday (October 19) may have been killed days before her body was found, it's understood.

Marta Chmielecka, 31, was named this morning as the victim of the Wood Street murder two days after she was found dead.

Police discovered her body after forcing entry to the home at midday on Tuesday and a murder investigation is ongoing.

Marta Chmielecka

It's understood detectives believe she may have died on Friday night (October 15), more than three days before they went to the address.

They have appealed for anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward.

A 38-year-old man who police are treating as a suspect was also found inside the property with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Pete Long said: “Our enquiries continue to progress quickly and we have been speaking to a lot of people and gathering a lot of evidence to piece together Marta’s final movements and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police at the scene on Tuesday

“Specially trained officers continue to support her family and I want to reassure them that a large team of detectives are working on this case and that we are doing everything in our power to get Marta justice.

“I now want to appeal to anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward, as they may have information that could help us. Even if you think you saw nothing, if you were in the area between these times, please contact us.”

At the present time, Northamptonshire Police is satisfied that this is a contained incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.

Extra foot patrols continue to take place in the local area to reassure the community.

Yesterday neighbours living near the murder scene spoke of their shock at the incident.

Andre Oliveira, who lives nearby with his partner and daughter, said: "I have lived in Kettering for quite a few years and have seen many things but nothing like this here.

"We are quite worried. Until we know what actually went on you just don't know what will happen."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, came home to find police everywhere and the street taped off.

He said: "Kettering is getting worse."

Marcus Sharman, who has lived in Wood Street for 20 years, was stunned when he found out a woman had been murdered.

He said: "You do not expect it to happen so close to your house."

And another woman, who did not want to be named, added: "I was shocked when I read it on the news. I couldn't believe it - I've not seen any trouble since I moved here."

One eyewitness said they saw a car being taken away on a low loader by police at about 6pm on Tuesday.