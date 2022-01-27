Kettering CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted
Call 101 if you know this man
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:46 pm
A man is wanted by police after a sexual assault in Kettering's town centre earlier this month.
A woman was touched inappropriately at about 11.25pm on Saturday, January 15, in Silver Street.
Today (January 27) police released a blurred CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
A police spokesman said: "Officers believe the man in the image could assist with their enquiries and are urging him, or anyone who knows him, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."