Kettering CCTV appeal after 13-year-old girl's bike stolen

Do you know this man?

A man is wanted by police after a 13-year-old girl was the victim of a theft outside a Kettering supermarket.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after the girl's bicycle was taken from outside Tesco in Carina Road.

The incident took place between 2.55pm and 3.05pm on Saturday, July 10, when the girl left her bike locked and secured as she visited the store.

A man then cut the lock and stole the bike.

A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.