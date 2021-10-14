Kettering business owner watched on camera as burglars broke into his firm

File picture

A pair of burglars drove from Wolverhampton to Kettering intending to burgle a tool supplier on the Telford Way Industrial Estate, but were caught out by the owner who was working late and spotted them on CCTV.

After police were called the pair sped off in a BMW on quick-change false plates, driving at more than 110mph along the A14, colliding with another car and then speeding at 100mph through a small village before officers caught them with a stinger.

Northampton Crown court heard today (Thursday, October 14) Anthony Davies, 41, and Mark Boswell, 39, both of whom have previous convictions for burglary, arrived in Kettering just before 6pm on June 18, 2020. They buzzed the bell at Rothenberger UK in Henson Way but got no reply so they worked together to force the back door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once inside they passed between the rails of products before going into an office.

They didn't realise that business owner Mark Phillips was working late that evening and had seen what they were doing and phoned the police.

Prosecuting barrister Caroline Bray said: "He spoke to the police and told them he was tempted to confront them. The officer said 'don't you dare, stay where you are.'

Police arrived quickly and the burglars were disturbed. They ran from the building and, despite being confronted by officers carrying tasers, jumped into their car and drove off, pursued by police.

Driven by Davies, the BMW joined the A14 West by cutting in front of a van before driving aggressively. The driver drove up behind another motorist and flashed his lights before pushing between the car and the crash barrier, hitting both.

Pursuit officers driving at 110mph couldn't keep up with Davies. The car left the A14 at junction 3, almost lost control as it was driven across the roundabout, then rejoined the A14 before leaving at the A508. Davies drove through Maidwell, which has a speed limit of 30mph, at 100mph, witnessed by pedestrians.

The car was then driven into Lamport Road where it overtook vehicles on sharp bends. Officers managed to deploy a stinger as the car was driven on the A6 towards Rothwell and it came to a stop.

The pair were arrested and in their car the men were carrying an assortment of seven crowbars and screwdrivers, a number of different number plates and masks.

In a victim personal statement, read by Ms Bray, Mr Phillips said that he had had to introduce a range of new safety measures at his business including fencing and new CCTV. He said a few days after the incident he had begun to feel anxious about what had happened and was concerned that the defendants would come back once they were released on bail.

Davies, of Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton, admitted burglary, dangerous driving, fraudulent use of a licence plate and driving without insurance. Boswell, of Ellerton Walk, Wolverhampton, admitted one count of burglary.

The court heard how Davies had seven previous convictions including one for burgling two houses in 2014 for which he received a 21-week suspended sentence in 2018. He has never been to prison.

His barrister Esther Harrison said he client had expressed genuine remorse. She said of the police chase: "It was panic, not planned.

"He has very little recollection. It's like adrenaline kicked-in. He wasn't setting out to harm anybody."

She said that the burglary had been a 'spur of the moment decision'.

Ms Harrison added that her client had spent 410 days on an overnight electronically-monitored curfew since the incident.

Among Boswell's 13 previous convictions for 20 offences were multiple house burglaries in 2001, 2001 and 2005.

Mitigating, Stefan Bisson, said that Boswell had not been in prison since a stint in a young offenders' institute 19 years ago and had been working as a driver when he lost his job because of the delays in the case coming to trial. He had since got another job delivering for Ocado and had got his life back on track.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said she had thought 'long and hard' about the sentences for the two, who had both been assessed by the probation service as at low risk of reoffending.

She said: "It was a prolonged and particularly bad piece of dangerous driving."

Sentencing Davies to 22 months in prison, suspended for two years, she said: "You had managed to stay out of trouble and away from drugs and alcohol for five years. It's commendable you've managed to separate yourself from these former associates.

"You have clearly demonstrated steps to address your offending behaviour."

She said that given he had already served the equivalent of 205 days in custody while on his tag, if she were to send him to prison it would only be for a three-and-a-half month period.

Judge Lucking added: "That means I would be sending you to custody for 3.5months when you're currently working, in a stable situation and have demonstrated you can stay out of trouble."

He was also ordered to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work and to complete 20 rehabilitation requirement days. He was placed on a six-month curfew between 7am and 7pm and ordered to pay £250 in costs and £46.50 in compensation to the victim.

Sentencing Boswell to a year in prison, suspended for two years, Judge Lucking said that he had a good chance of rehabilitation, was working and was in stable accommodation.