Kettering boy, 15, put on sex offender register after raping girl

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court.

A 15-year-old Kettering boy has been placed on the register for sex offenders after raping a young girl.

The boy - who cannot be named because of his age - admitted raping his victim when he appeared at a youth court sitting in at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court.

He also admitted two further charges of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sentencing magistrates referred the boy to a youth offender panel for a 12-month rehabilitation contract, a type of sentence given to many first-time offenders aged between 10 and 17.

Breaching the contract could see the boy brought back to court.

Magistrates also told the boy he would have to register with police in Kettering as a sex offender for a period of 30 months.