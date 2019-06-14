Kettering bingo hall cannabis factory in pictures

A cannabis factory worth half-a-million pounds was found inside a former bingo hall in Kettering this morning.

The Northants Telegraph was at the scene and went inside after officers kicked the doors in.

1. Inside the cannabis factory The plants were across two rooms. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Inside the cannabis factory Officers surrounded the front of the bingo hall as teams broke into the back of the property. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Inside the cannabis factory Officers break into the rear with the big red key. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Inside the cannabis factory The factory had a "sophisticated" hydroponics system. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more