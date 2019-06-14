Kettering bingo hall cannabis factory in pictures
A cannabis factory worth half-a-million pounds was found inside a former bingo hall in Kettering this morning.
The Northants Telegraph was at the scene and went inside after officers kicked the doors in.
1. Inside the cannabis factory
The plants were across two rooms.
jpimedia
2. Inside the cannabis factory
Officers surrounded the front of the bingo hall as teams broke into the back of the property.
jpimedia
3. Inside the cannabis factory
Officers break into the rear with the big red key.
jpimedia
4. Inside the cannabis factory
The factory had a "sophisticated" hydroponics system.
jpimedia
View more