More than 1,000 plants were inside.

Kettering bingo hall cannabis factory in pictures

A cannabis factory worth half-a-million pounds was found inside a former bingo hall in Kettering this morning.

The Northants Telegraph was at the scene and went inside after officers kicked the doors in.

The plants were across two rooms.

Officers surrounded the front of the bingo hall as teams broke into the back of the property.

Officers break into the rear with the big red key.

The factory had a "sophisticated" hydroponics system.

