Kettering assault suspect wanted after court no-show more than two-and-a-half years ago
Call police if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 3:04pm
Police have launched an appeal to track down a Kettering assault suspect after he failed to turn up at court more than two-and-a-half years ago.
Ross Richards, 35, was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 5, 2020, after being charged over an incident the previous year.
Richards, of no fixed address, is wanted on a warrant. Today (November 18, 2022) police released his image.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts, should call 101.