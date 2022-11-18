News you can trust since 1931
Kettering assault suspect wanted after court no-show more than two-and-a-half years ago

By Sam Wildman
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 3:04pm

Police have launched an appeal to track down a Kettering assault suspect after he failed to turn up at court more than two-and-a-half years ago.

Ross Richards, 35, was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 5, 2020, after being charged over an incident the previous year.

Richards, of no fixed address, is wanted on a warrant. Today (November 18, 2022) police released his image.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts, should call 101.