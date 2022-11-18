Kettering assault suspect wanted after court no-show more than two-and-a-half years ago

Police have launched an appeal to track down a Kettering assault suspect after he failed to turn up at court more than two-and-a-half years ago.

Ross Richards, 35, was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 5, 2020, after being charged over an incident the previous year.

Richards, of no fixed address, is wanted on a warrant. Today (November 18, 2022) police released his image.

Ross Richards