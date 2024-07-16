Kettering abuser jailed after strangling ex as he inflicted 'campaign of misery' on her
Ian Francis inflicted a ‘campaign of misery’ on his former partner before she was able to escape and call police.
Last month the 44-year-old was jailed for one year and nine months after admitting intentional strangulation and assault.
Northampton Crown Court heard that the incident took place on March 13 this year inside an address in the town.
During the assault, Francis grabbed the woman around the neck and restricted her breathing before throwing her to the floor a number of times.
Thankfully she was able to escape and police were called.
As a result of Francis’ attack, the woman suffered cuts and bruises to her body but thankfully she didn’t sustain any serious physical injuries.
Lead investigator detective constable Stacey Hill said: “Ian Francis inflicted a campaign of misery on this woman so I am really pleased that he has been sent to prison as a result.
“I want to thank the survivor in this case for her support of our investigation. Reporting domestic abuse is such a difficult thing to do and seeing a court process through is even harder.
“But she has done both and though nothing will take away the memories of this attack, I hope the conclusion of this case provides her with some comfort.
“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard, not only to put people like Ian Francis behind bars, but to make people like this woman feel empowered to report this type of abuse to us.”