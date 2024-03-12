Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Price has swerved a driving ban after she was spotted behind the wheel without a valid licence by eagle-eyed police in Kettering.

The celebrity model, reality TV star and author, 45, was found guilty of two motoring offences in her absence after a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

She was caught on CCTV pulling into the BP M&S services in her gold Range Rover between junctions 9 and 8 of the A14 at about 10.15am on August 2 last year.

Price, of Horsham in West Sussex, had been banned from driving in 2021 over a drunken crash and held an expired licence after a period of disqualification when she was seen driving near Kettering. An application had been made for her licence to be renewed but it had been withdrawn. Prosecutor Cheryl Burridge told the court her record has a ‘medical stop’ on it.

The court heard police officer Harrison Beverley was on patrol with colleagues and had stopped at the service station when Price’s vehicle pulled up at pump three.

PC Beverley didn’t initially see her driving and witnessed her walk into the store in black slippers with an unknown male.

Ms Burridge said: “Officers recognised Price, believing her to be disqualified from driving.”

When the pair returned to the vehicle the male got into the driver’s seat. But when PC Beverley reviewed the M&S CCTV footage – which was played in court – he saw Price clearly behind the wheel as she arrived before exiting the vehicle in her distinctive black and white jumper.

He checked with the Motor Insurers' Bureau who told him Price was not insured to drive car.

The court heard the vehicle later activated ANPR cameras on the A14.

Ms Burridge said: “Photos appear to show Price driving due to her distinctive clothing.”

Police tried to intercept the vehicle but couldn’t find it. At one point it had pulled into the A14 services at Thrapston but then left, the court heard.

Price, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, had denied driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence but was convicted by magistrates in a packed courtroom one. National media waited outside the venue’s steps, anticipating her to attend the hearing, but she did not show up.

Chair of the bench Neil Sheppard said: “The case is proven against Ms Price.”

Price has a number of driving convictions and was handed a suspended prison sentence in 2021 for flipping her BMW in a drink-drive crash while banned. She was also previously handed unpaid work and rehabilitation activities for the crash and has been banned from driving on multiple occasions.

Today Mr Sheppard said Price would be handed a total of eight penalty points for the Kettering offences – taking her current tally to 11 points and leaving her just short of a ban. The court heard that, despite avoiding a disqualification by magistrates, Price still is not currently allowed to drive.