'Justice has not been served': Family of man killed in Northampton one-punch attack slams 'appalling' jail sentence for attacker

The family of the Northampton man who died in a one-punch attack believe justice has not been done after being 'appalled' by the four-year jail sentence his killer received.

Bradley Matcham's heart-broken loved ones believe Arthur Billings, 19, of Harpole, should have been imprisoned for longer for his manslaughter while on Drapery for a night-out in 2018.

Bradley Matcham. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

"From a family point of view, we are appalled at the sentence," the family said in a statement given exclusively to the Chronicle & Echo.

"Obviously there's something wrong with the judicial system for someone to commit this horrendous crime, be sentenced for four years in jail and be out in two.

"It was clear from the CCTV that Bradley was in no way confrontational, he had his hands down by his side, in fact he turned to walk away and Billings pulled him back with his arm and then delivered the fatal blow.

"The family has lost a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a friend and a work colleague. He had all his life ahead of him."

Arthur Billings. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

Billings was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (September 9) having previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Bradley's aunt, Lorraine 'Loz' Matcham, has written to her MP and Boris Johnson to complain about the sentence Billings was given.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter is life in prison up to 18 years, but judges take multiple factors into account, including whether the defendant pleads guilty or not.

Mrs Matcham told the Chron: "It's just frustrating for our family as we know we're never going to get Bradley back but someone has to pay the consequences of this.

"We think justice has not been served as his [Billings'] sentence should have been longer.

"He will be out before he's as old as Bradley was and we're just finding it very hard to come to terms with."

Bradley was on a night out celebrating a promotion at work when he was attacked by Billings near an alleyway by McDonald's in the early hours of Saturday, February 9 - he died in hospital nine days later.

The attack is one of the most severe in a long history of assaults in that area of Northampton town centre on Friday and Saturday nights, prompting calls for something to be done to stop the violence.

Mrs Matcham believes there needs to be more policing and tougher sentences to act as a bigger detterent to anyone who thinks they can hurt people and get away with it.

She added that the family plan to start campaigning for changes in the guidelines and law as "this should not happen to any family".

READ MORE: 'All of Bradley's tomorrows have ended': Mother's comment to killer teen jailed over one-punch attack on Northampton night-out