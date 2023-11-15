Jury sent out to deliberate in political donations trial of former Northampton MP David Mackintosh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The jury have today (Wednesday November 15) been sent out to deliberate in the trial of the former Northampton MP David Mackintosh.

Jurors were sent out to begin their deliberations on the political donations trial after judge, The Honourable Mrs Justice Jennifer Eady, concluded her summing up of the case, after weeks of evidence was heard.

David Mackintosh, aged 44, of Station Court, Northampton is charged with two counts of withholding information, namely the person or body making donations with intent to deceive, from the treasurer of a registered party.

Former Northampton MP David Mackintosh walking into Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday November 15. Photo: Mike Baker.

Businessman Howard Grossman, aged 61, of Greenacres, Bushey, Middlesex is also standing trial at the same time for the same offences.

Both of the defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court heard that the nine donations amounting to £39,000, with three totalling £30,000 alone, were facilitated by Grossman, who sent the money to his associates before they paid it to the Northamptonshire South Conservative Association. Mr William Boyce KC, prosecuting, said that the donors were not known by members of the association, or lived near Northamptonshire.

The events are alleged to have taken place between April and September 2014 and are charged under a section of the election law which is being prosecuted for the first time, the Political Parties, Donations, Elections and Referendum Act 2000.

Mackintosh’s barrister, Cairns Nelson KC, said that the former MP simply did not know that the funds were actually from his friend Grossman and that there is “not a single document that indicates he knew”.