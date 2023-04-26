Jury sent out to consider verdict of Phillip Dafter accused of murdering wife in Northampton home

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife in their family flat in Lower Mounts.

Phillip Dafter, aged 32, fatally stabbed his 36-year-old wife, Diana Dafter at their family home in Lawrence Court on the morning of October 7, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dafter, who is on trial at Northampton Crown Court, denies murder but admits manslaughter, arguing that his responsibility was diminished.

Diana Dafter's body was found at her family home in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on October 7, 2022.

The court previously heard that, after Dafter stabbed his wife, purchased knives from Asda to stab himself repeatedly in the abdomen before getting a train to London Euston and - on arrival - telling British Transport Police that he had killed his wife.

Jurors were sent out at midday today (Wednesday, April 26) after closing remarks were made by the prosecution and defence yesterday and His Honour Judge David Herbert finished summing up the trial this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the jury finds that Dafter intended to kill or cause serious injury to his wife, they must find him guilty of murder.

If, however, they find that this was not the case and Dafter meets four specific conditions, he will be sentenced for manslaughter instead.

These conditions are:

It was more likely than not that Dafter was suffering from an abnormality of mental function. It was more likely than not that this abnormality arose from a recognised medical condition. It was more likely than not that the abnormality of mental function impaired Dafter’s ability to understand the nature of his conduct, form a rational judgement or exercise self control. It was more likely than not that the abnormality of mental function was a significant contributing factor in causing Dafter to inflict the injuries to his wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad