Jury retires in Northampton cannabis grower murder trial to decide fate of four out-of-county defendants

The jury in the trial for the four men accused of murdering Christopher Allbury-Burridge in Northampton has retired to decide whether they are guilty or not.

For the past six weeks, the 10-person jury has been listening to the trial of Joel Cyrus, Calum Farquhar, Rakeem Leandre and Jordan Parker at Northampton Crown Court.

The quartet deny murdering the 33-year-old victim at his Raeburn Road home in December last year and conspiracy to rob him of cannabis plants he was growing.

Parker, 25, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, has pleaded guilty to possession of a knife - he has admitted stabbing Mr Allbury-Burridge accidentally.