Jury retires in Northampton cannabis grower murder trial to decide fate of four out-of-county defendants

Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, was fatally stabbed at his home in December

By Jack Duggan
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:56 am

The jury in the trial for the four men accused of murdering Christopher Allbury-Burridge in Northampton has retired to decide whether they are guilty or not.

For the past six weeks, the 10-person jury has been listening to the trial of Joel Cyrus, Calum Farquhar, Rakeem Leandre and Jordan Parker at Northampton Crown Court.

The quartet deny murdering the 33-year-old victim at his Raeburn Road home in December last year and conspiracy to rob him of cannabis plants he was growing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Christopher Allbury-Burridge

Parker, 25, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, has pleaded guilty to possession of a knife - he has admitted stabbing Mr Allbury-Burridge accidentally.

He and the three other defendants - Cyrus, 26, of Whitney Road, Leyton, Farquhar, 24, of Liverpool Road, Leyton, and Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich - all claim they planned to burgle the cannabis, not rob.