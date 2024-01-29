Jury finds 66-year-old Northampton man guilty of sexually assaulting young girl
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton man has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Michael Plunkett, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on January 9 for sentencing, after a jury found him guilty of one count of sexually assaulting a girl by touching.
The charge relates to an incident on May 17, 2023, but the 66-year-old also has two previous convictions for sexual offences against children.
Speaking after sentencing, Sergeant Stephen Wells from Northamptonshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit said: “This is a fantastic result against a significant and serious sexual predator.
“Michael Plunkett did not care about the harm he caused to this young child, and I am very pleased to see him receive this significant sentence which reflects the seriousness of his offending.
“I would like to pay tribute to the survivor in this case, and also express my thanks to the investigating officer who worked hard to both support the victim and their family, and to ensure the evidence presented to the jury left them in no doubt of Plunkett’s guilt.”
Plunkett was given a 10-year sentence comprising five years in custody and five years on extended licence.
According to police, extended sentences are intended to protect the public from those judged to be dangerous sexual or violent offenders.
Plunkett was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from having unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 16.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report, find support and advice on the police website.
You can report non-emergency crime by calling 101, or in an emergency, always call 999.
If you’re not ready to speak to the police yet, you can get medical help and support at Serenity.
Serenity provides 24-hour treatment, advice and support, including examination, for anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted. The discreet and confidential service will work with you to support your choices. For urgent support and advice call 01604 601713 or visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity.