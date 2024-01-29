Jury finds 66-year-old Northampton man guilty of sexually assaulting young girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Michael Plunkett, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on January 9 for sentencing, after a jury found him guilty of one count of sexually assaulting a girl by touching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge relates to an incident on May 17, 2023, but the 66-year-old also has two previous convictions for sexual offences against children.

Michael Plunkett.

Speaking after sentencing, Sergeant Stephen Wells from Northamptonshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit said: “This is a fantastic result against a significant and serious sexual predator.

“Michael Plunkett did not care about the harm he caused to this young child, and I am very pleased to see him receive this significant sentence which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“I would like to pay tribute to the survivor in this case, and also express my thanks to the investigating officer who worked hard to both support the victim and their family, and to ensure the evidence presented to the jury left them in no doubt of Plunkett’s guilt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plunkett was given a 10-year sentence comprising five years in custody and five years on extended licence.

According to police, extended sentences are intended to protect the public from those judged to be dangerous sexual or violent offenders.

Plunkett was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from having unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 16.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report, find support and advice on the police website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report non-emergency crime by calling 101, or in an emergency, always call 999.

If you’re not ready to speak to the police yet, you can get medical help and support at Serenity.