The former Northampton primary school teacher’s murder trial was due to restart today after a two week break but no further evidence was heard

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, April 17 after being accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their garden last year. She denies murder due to her state of mind at the time.

The trial was due to recommence after a two-week Easter break but jurors were, instead, told to return tomorrow afternoon (April 18) due to issues with evidence.

Nicholas Billingham, aged 42 (left) and former teacher, Fiona Beal, aged 49 (right), who is accused of his murder.

At Beal’s last hearing on March 30, chilling excerpts were read from the murder-accused primary school teacher’s Apple Notes phone app.

One of her notes, typed just over three months after Mr Billingham’s alleged murder, read: “I’m not a total monster. I know what I did.”

Data extracted from Mr Billingham’s phone revealed a sharp decline in the number of outgoing messages and calls in November 2021 before dropping down to zero by December 2021. Police believe Mr Billingham was killed on November 1, 2021.