Judge tells solicitors to 'think outside the box' to find Florida fugitive Malcolm Chapman ahead of sentencing

Malcolm John Chapman from Northampton is believed to be in Florida

A drug dealer who failed to turn up to Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced for his crimes is still on the run, a court has learned.

Malcolm John Chapman, 79, is on his toes after fleeing the country two days before he was expected in court to face justice after admitting being part of a huge Corby – Liverpool drug conspiracy at the end of May.

Police found 2.8kg of amphetamine in his flat in September 2021 but he had been on bail ahead of his sentencing hearing.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC sentenced Chapman’s co-conspirators to more than 60 years in prison but delayed sentencing the pensioner while his barrister Nathalie Carter searched for him.

His case was listed again at Northampton on Friday (June 7) but Ms Carter said legal counsel had been unable to find him. She said: “We don’t know what’s caused him to leave.”

She said solicitors had sent messages and tried to phone him – but his number had been disconnected.

Judge Herbert said that he would again delay the sentencing hearing for a further two weeks, giving Chapman more time to return to the UK.

He said: “Use your best endeavours to notify him of the date, via family, or whatever means it takes.

"Just think outside the box and try and approach it from all tacks.”

