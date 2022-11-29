Judge takes ‘extraordinary’ measures to deal with Daventry man found with almost 5,000 child abuse images

A Daventry man has been given an 18 month community order after police discovered almost 5,000 child abuse images on his computer.

Terry Thurlow, aged 59, of Falconers Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, November 29 after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photographs of children.

The court heard that police attended Thurlow’s home on March 6, 2021 and the defendant, knowing why they were there, immediately told officers that it was his fault.

Preetika Mathur, prosecuting, said that Thurlow’s computer was seized and, following forensic analysis, two category A, four category B and 4,881 category C child abuse images were discovered.

Chantelle stocks, in mitigation, said Thurlow made full admissions to police prior to the forensic examination, entered guilty pleas to all offences and is at low risk of re-offending.

The court heard that Thurlow, at the time, struggled with mental health problems but he has since taken steps to address this and now believes he is stable.

Ms Stocks said he has taken an online course called ‘Stop It Now’, which deals with these kinds of offences and Thurlow is now able to show a “real insight” into the market it creates for the abuse of children.

The defence barrister said: “He has lived a law abiding life and this conviction will tarnish his previously impeccable record in perhaps the most damaging way possible.”

The court heard that Thurlow has expressed “genuine understanding and remorse,” these legal proceedings have been hanging over him for one year and eight months and he has not since reoffended in that time.

Ms Stocks continued: “He is very regretful and accepts that it is his fault and it is something he will have to live with and something his family will have to live with.”

Recorder Sprawson, in his sentencing remarks, said: “These are not victimless crimes. Those who take these images and distribute them cause suffering to those children in whatever age and circumstances and your interest in children promotes that unlawful activity and business to the point where they thrive off if for their own gain.

“I have little doubt that underneath the surface of you there is an interest in children.”

Usually, judges impose an immediate custodial sentence for the possession of Category A child abuse images, the court heard..

Mr Sprawson added that, as Thurlow showed consistent remorse, fully complied with the police and has taken steps to address his offending behaviour including working with the Lucy Faithful Foundation - a charity that works to prevent child sex abuse - he is willing to deal with Thurhill in an “exceptional” way.

Thurhill was given an 18 month community order and ordered to undertake 20 rehabilitation requirement days as well as 200 hours of unpaid work.

