Judge issues arrest warrant for mum accused of killing her own children in M1 crash near Northampton

Mary McCann is charged with causing death by dangerous driving

A warrant for the arrest of a mother accused of killing her own son and daughter in a crash on the M1 in Buckinghamshire has been issued by a Crown Court judge.

Mary McCann was due to appear before Judge Francis Sheridan at Aylesbury Crown Court today (Friday) to answer two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge issued a warrant, not backed for bail, for her arrest saying he wanted the Home Office to put ports and airports on alert for her.

The 35-year-old, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, is accused of driving a white Vauxhall Astra that collided with a Scania HGV at about ten past eleven at night on Monday August 9.

Her son Smaller, 10, and daughter four-year-old Lilly, were killed in the crash on the northbound carriageway heading towards 15 from Milton Keynes. The lorry driver was unhurt, but the motorway was closed for 12 hours.